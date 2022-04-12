Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC, said that she was on the N train when she heard the shots from one car over.

“People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get on to the train,” Fonda said. “The door locked between cars and the people behind us, there were a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car.”

As the train pulled into the 36th Street station, transit riders attempted to flee the train onto an opposite R train, according to Joanna, a Bay Ridge resident. She shared photos of wounded riders lying on the floor of the subway car, as the 36th Street station filled up with smoke.

"Two doctors came running from other cars to help two people bleeding out in my car,” Joanna, who declined to give her last name, told Gothamist. ”Nobody saw who did it, everyone thought it was a bomb.”

“It was mayhem and chaos,” she added.

The MTA warned of delays on the B, D, F, N, Q, and R lines as a result of a “major disruption to service.” Authorities have urged residents to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue.

Schools in District 15 were told to shelter in place, according to an email sent to parents Tuesday morning.

“Following the incident this morning in Sunset Park, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students we have placed all schools in the area in a shelter-in-place," schools Chancellor David C. Banks said in a statement. "We are working closely with NYPD and school leadership to ensure that every school has the supports they need as we work to ensure the safety of our school communities. We will share updates as they become available. My thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy.”

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said President Biden had been briefed on the attack.

"White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed," she said.