Several fires broke out in Central Park on Tuesday, sending plumes of thick smoke wafting over Upper Manhattan, according to witnesses and officials.
A spokesperson for the FDNY confirmed that "numerous brush fires" were reported in the park beginning at 1:20 p.m. The blazes were contained in the park’s North Woods, Mary Caraccioli, a spokesperson for the Central Park Conservancy, wrote in an email.
Witnesses said they observed separate fires along the slopes coming down from the Great Hill, in the northwest of the park.
“There were probably three or four fires that I saw to begin with and it sort of spread east of the hill,” said Skye Cleary, a writer and philosopher who lives in Harlem. “I don’t want to make any presumptions, but it’s definitely suspicious.”
There were no injuries reported, according to the FDNY, and the scene remained active.
A spokesperson for the NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Jen Carlson contributed reporting.