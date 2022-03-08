Several fires broke out in Central Park on Tuesday, sending plumes of thick smoke wafting over Upper Manhattan, according to witnesses and officials.

A spokesperson for the FDNY confirmed that "numerous brush fires" were reported in the park beginning at 1:20 p.m. The blazes were contained in the park’s North Woods, Mary Caraccioli, a spokesperson for the Central Park Conservancy, wrote in an email.

Witnesses said they observed separate fires along the slopes coming down from the Great Hill, in the northwest of the park.