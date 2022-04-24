Eight city firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon while fighting to contain a three-alarm blaze at a home in Canarsie, according to the FDNY.

More than 100 FDNY employees responded to the scene of the fire at 108-26 Avenue N, officials said. Ambulances lined the street, photos from neighbors showed, and white smoke billowed from the dwelling.

FDNY staff were still working to get the fire under control as of Sunday evening, officials said.

The injured firefighters were taken to nearby hospitals, an FDNY spokesperson said. A civilian was also injured, but did not go to the hospital.

Mayor Eric Adams and Brooklyn-based City Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse reportedly visited the scene of the fire. Narcisse commented on Twitter along with photos of the aftermath, showing the charred home and emergency responders still at the scene.

“On the scene at the large fire in Canarsie. Praying for all the residents and the brave members of the @FDNY who responded to the scene,” she tweeted. “Please join me in prayer for those who sustained injuries.”