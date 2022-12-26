New Yorkers looking to dispose of their Christmas trees can drop them off at local parks starting Monday to “tree-cycle” them into mulch.

The Parks Department’s annual Mulchfest offers residents 73 drop-off points throughout the five boroughs where they can bring their Christmas trees through Jan. 8. If you’re looking to take home some of your Christmas tree as mulch for your plants or garden, New Yorkers can watch their trees be chipped and take home a bag of mulch Jan. 7 and 8th.

The Department of Sanitation also plans to collect and compost trees left on the curb starting Jan.6 through Jan. 14.

A full list of drop-off locations can be found here and include:

Bronx:

Friends of Brook Park Community Garden

Pelham Bay Park

Van Cortlandt Park (at the Golf Course)

Brooklyn:

Prospect Park (at Prospect Park West and 3rd Street)

McCarren Park

Herbert Von King Park

Manhattan:

Dewitt Clinton Park

Central Park (at W. 65th Street, W. 81st Street and E 106th St)

Washington Square Park

Queens:

Juniper Valley Park

Astoria Park

Rockaway Beach (at Shore Front Pkwy and Beach 94th St)

Staten Island:

Conference House Parking Lot

Clove Lakes Park

Willowbrook Park