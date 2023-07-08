Mugginess and scattered showers are expected for the New York City metropolitan area on Saturday, with the potential for thunderstorms and heavier downpours expanding across the region later in the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The chances of storms are mostly confined to areas west of the city on Saturday, including northeast New Jersey and the suburbs of Orange County in New York. Meteorologists predict spottier rains elsewhere in the region. The broader area — even parts spared from rain Saturday — are expected to feel “mucky.”

“Other than the rain chances, we’re still looking to be warm,” said Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Today, we’re talking mid 80s, probably feeling like low 90s from the heat index.”

The precipitation will pick up and become more widespread by Sunday — with the most substantial rainfall anticipated for the afternoon or evening. Ramsey added that there is a slight risk for flooding with those downpours.

Temperatures are expected to cool off as the area is enveloped in heavier rain.

New York City could get as much as an inch and a half of rain, with some areas potentially seeing more forceful storms, Ramsey said. Rapid onset flooding may occur, particularly in urban, low-lying or poor drainage areas and small streams and creeks.

Environmental officials expect the air quality to range from good to moderate over Saturday and Sunday.