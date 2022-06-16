But discretionary funds were not withheld from dissenting councilmembers, although some argued that they had received less because of their vote. In addition to the speaker’s fund, every member is also given direct discretionary funds for organizations that fall in their district, regardless of how they voted.

On Tuesday, Mandela Jones, a spokesperson for the speaker, told Gothamist that there was no retaliation. But he acknowledged those who voted “no” on the budget had their names pulled from a list of discretionary awards controlled by the speaker, making it appear as if they did not receive additional funding from the speaker.

Adams repeated that assertion on Thursday, saying that every member received funding from the bonus pot regardless of how they voted. But Adams argued that by electing to vote against the budget, the dissenting members were essentially voting against the discretionary pot of money as well, which is why their names were omitted.

The controversy grew in part after Patch reported that Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, who was among those who voted against the budget, received only $75,000 of the $150,000 she requested for the Variety Boys & Girls Club in Astoria. The article cited a City & State story suggesting that those members who opposed the budget were shut out of the speaker’s discretionary funds.

That drew a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, who said, “I’ve seen a lot of shameful behavior from leadership, but cutting programs for underprivileged kids to score a point? Unbelievable.”