The MTA reports it’s nearly 15 months behind schedule to fully convert subways, buses, and commuter railroads to the tap-and-go OMNY fare payment system. The agency is almost halfway done with the project, but hit various delays related to Covid and software issues.

“Substantial completion for the project has slipped,” Amy Linden, acting lead, MTA Fare Payment Programs, which oversees the roll out of OMNY, said at a committee meeting Monday.

Still, despite delays in rolling out some features, Linden reported a quarter of subway and bus riders now pay for their trip with the contactless payment system. However, Long Island Railroad and Metro-North riders will have to wait until the end of next year to get OMNY.

The agency also finally revealed Monday that subway users who rely on autogates to enter the system, such as wheelchair users, are expected to be able to use OMNY starting November 1st.

The MTA expects to have the OMNY system ready for farecapping sometime in February. That would allow users who spend $33 in a week to automatically get an unlimited pass for the rest of that week. Adding features like this, is one of the contributing factors that delayed the entire rollout and could end up costing the MTA more money in change orders.

The MTA had previously said a farecapping pilot would begin in March this year.

