A Metropolitan Transportation Authority train operator died while working at the Mosholu Yard in the Bronx Thursday morning, officials said.

Azure Forde, 38, who joined the MTA as a train operator in May, was believed to have had a possible medical episode while on the job at around 8:20 a.m, officials said. She was found unconscious and unresponsive between tracks 10 and 11 at the Bronx facility, the MTA said in a statement. An official cause of death was not yet determined by the medical examiner’s office as of Thursday evening.

“The transit family is heartbroken to have lost a colleague as she was putting a train into service at the Mosholu Yard to help move New Yorkers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened,” Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.

First responders answering a 911 call found Forde laying on the train tracks face up, police said. She was transported to Montefiore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD said there was no trauma to her body, and it was not believed that she was hit by a train or had any contact with the third rail.

A spokesperson for the city medical examiner said more information would be available after an examination scheduled on Friday.