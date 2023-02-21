Nazario, of the Lower East Side, was on top of the train on Monday evening when his head struck a beam and he tumbled onto the tracks, according to the NYPD.

“We’ve made approaches to the social media companies and we’re going to renew it again. This is something nobody wants to see – a 15-year-old kid. It just breaks your heart,” Lieber said at an MTA board meeting on Tuesday. “Social media companies, it’s not news to anybody, you’re not always focused on discouraging reckless behavior.”

The death of Zackery Nazario , 15, has prompted the MTA to contact the companies again.

Lieber said an MTA analysis found that videos of young people riding atop the subways surged by 160% between 2019 and 2022. The agency urged TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram to take down the videos last summer, Lieber said.

The MTA will implore social media companies to take down videos of subway surfers, Chairman Janno Lieber said Tuesday, one day after a teen died riding atop a J train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge.

In December, another 15-year-old subway surfer died after falling from a train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge and making contact with the third rail.

MTA stats show the trend is gaining popularity. In all of 2019, the MTA documented 490 incidents of people riding outside of trains. In 2022, there were 980 incidents.

Mayor Eric Adams said at an unrelated event that he planned to launch an awareness campaign about the dangers of subway surfing.

“I think the national government must come in and say, ‘what is the corporate responsibility of social media?’” he said. “I'm just surprised this hasn't been done.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Gothamist quickly found a video of subway surfers on the Instagram account of rapper Talib Kweli, who has more than 1 million followers.

The MTA didn’t respond to questions about the response it received from the social media companies. A spokesperson for TikTok could not find any subway surfing videos live on the network. Emails to the other companies were not returned.

“We cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to ride on the outside of trains,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey wrote in a statement. “Our hearts go out to loved ones at yet another tragic time. We implore other families to speak with their children on the real dangers of what can seem like a thrill but is too often deadly.”

The NYPD recently increased patrols on the 7 and J lines. Both lines have long stretches along elevated tracks and are popular among subway surfers.

Elizabeth Kim contributed reporting