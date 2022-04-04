In its first month, the MTA’s OMNY fare capping pilot had more than 168,000 people hit a 13th ride, earning an unlimited pass for the rest of that week. The agency said this group of straphangers had gone on to ride enough to save more than $1 million in fares.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said at last week’s monthly MTA board meeting that these were the kind of results that could ensure the program sticks around after the four-month pilot is over.

“The take up is so good, that it’s got to weigh in favor of making this permanent,” Lieber said.

MTA data showed that 86% of people who got the bonus were subway riders, with the remaining 14% hitting the 13th ride on buses.

More than half the people who got the bonus received it from a tap originating in Manhattan, with Times Square-42nd Street marked as the top station. In Brooklyn, the Bedford Avenue L train stop was the most popular station for riders hitting the 13th ride, and in Queens, it was the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street stop on the 7 line. Riders in Staten Island accounted for just 0.5% of the people who earned the weekly bonus, and the Bronx accounted for 5%.