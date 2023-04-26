Mirrors that hang off the sides of the MTA’s buses keep clipping objects on the street, MTA officials said, so the transit agency plans to test out electronic cameras and screens as an alternate way to help drivers see the road.

The MTA on Wednesday said the agency’s buses were in about 1,800 collisions last year, and about a quarter of those involved the bulky side mirrors. In many cases, officials said the mirrors clipped outdoor dining structures.

In the coming weeks, the agency said it plans to launch a pilot program that replaces the side mirrors on some buses with technology similar to backup cameras. With the new technology, drivers would simply have to look at a digital screen inside their bus to see what is happening around them.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey said it’s a cost-cutting measure that’s part of the MTA’s push to find $400 million in savings to balance the agency’s budget next year. He said repairs and settlement fees from buses hitting objects and other vehicles add up.