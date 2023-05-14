Riders on some subway lines should expect rocky commutes in the coming weeks as the MTA performs upgrades to switches in downtown Manhattan.

Starting Monday through July 3, the MTA says riders who use the B, D, F or M line trains uptown should expect their commutes to take an extra minute or two. MTA officials said fewer F trains will run during rush hour, and rush hour F express service between Church Avenue and Jay Street-MetroTech will be suspended while construction is underway.

The MTA also plans to run fewer midday M trains on weekdays..

Riders should also expect some disruptions to A, C and E service on nights and weekends during construction as some trains that beneath Sixth Avenue in Manhattan will be redirected to the Eighth Avenue subway line.

MTA officials said the service changes are needed so crews can replace switches near the West 4th Street station. The equipment allows for trains to move between express and local tracks.

The work is scheduled to wrap up before the MTA plans to boost weekend service on the G, J and M lines.