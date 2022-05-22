Mike Shiffer, senior vice president for regional planning at the MTA, noted that even if people don’t return to offices in Manhattan at pre-pandemic levels, ridership along this route could still serve 88,000 people a day.

“Their destinations are more highly dispersed throughout the boroughs and throughout the region than in just the central business district of Manhattan,” Shiffer said. “So that’s one of the reasons why this looks very promising, even in a post-pandemic world.”

The new line would also save riders upwards a half hour per trip, with the agency projecting end-to-end trip times to be 39-45 minutes.

He said that surveys have found that about half the residents in the area near the rail project don’t own cars and that 70% are non-white, which also makes it a project about restoring equity to residents.

The agency is still weighing whether the project would use conventional rail, like the Long Island Railroad or Metro-North; light rail, which is what NJ Transit’s above-ground trains use in Hoboken; or even a bus rapid transit route.

The MTA hopes the route will be able to run trains every 5 to 10 minutes and can add cars or service as the demand increases.