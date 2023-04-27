MTA leadership is putting a muzzle on its Twitter account.

The MTA’s Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said the agency would be suspending its use of Twitter for subway and commuter rail service alerts, effective immediately, after the agency’s access to the social media platform was involuntarily interrupted twice in the last two weeks. In a statement, Rieara said those interruptions, paired with recent actions taken by Twitter to prioritize and verify accounts that sign up for its monthly paid subscription of Twitter Blue.

"The MTA does not pay tech platforms to publish service information and has built redundant tools that provide service alerts in real time," the statement said. "The MTA has terminated posting service information to Twitter, effective immediately, as the reliability of the platform can no longer be guaranteed."

Rieara pointed to in-house resources the MTA will continue to utilize going forward for customers seeking service alerts, including the agency's phone apps and web pages, along with email alerts and text messages.

"Service alerts are also available on thousands of screens in stations, on trains and in buses," Rieara said.