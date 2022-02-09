The news came hours after Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she was lifting the state mask mandate on businesses, citing the decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations. In a statement, the governor said, "Let this ridership record be a clear signal – New York is coming out of the omicron surge and we have numbers to prove it."

Even with 3 million commuters, the MTA is still at around half of its pre-pandemic weekday ridership levels — those were trending closer to 60% before the omicron surge. With its fare revenue devastated by the pandemic, the agency has had to rely on $16 billion in federal relief money to keep going.

However, weekend subway traffic has been an encouraging sign. During a Tuesday night appearance on NY1's Inside City Hall, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said. "Ridership is much stronger in the discretionary periods, on weekends and night times. It's in excess of 70 percent pre-COVID. So the message is when New Yorkers have somewhere to go they're comfortable using transit."