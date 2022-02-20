The MTA’s new fare payment system OMNY has been slowly rolling out since May 2019, and a key component for its success is getting OMNY cards into people’s hands.

But the process of finding one is difficult right now.

The MTA has a map online of retail locations that are supposed to carry the cards, but at least eight locations near downtown Brooklyn and Fort Greene; and the Upper West Side in Manhattan only a few shops had cards available.

The MTA admits it is having difficulty getting major drug store chains like Walgreens to prominently display the OMNY cards on gift card racks. In some cases, boxes of OMNY cards are sitting unopened in backrooms, said Sarah Meyer, MTA chief customer officer.

“We definitely know that Walgreens has boxes in every retail location that they have in New York, we ship them directly,” Meyer told Gothamist. “So, they’re there — it’s just a determination of getting that inventory out of the backroom and onto those j-hooks. Same with 7-Eleven.”

Walgreens did not return calls for comment.