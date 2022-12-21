An unarmed man was in critical condition after getting in an argument with an armed MTA security worker who shot him once in the chest Tuesday evening, police officials said.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in the Union Street R train stop in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood, when two MTA workers — one who repairs the MetroCard vending machines, and a second who acts as an armed guard for the other — were waiting on the platform for a southbound R to arrive.

A man approached the two and started arguing with them, threatening to beat them up, according to NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper, who spoke at a press conference outside the subway stop Tuesday night.

Kemper said they tried to leave the station, but the man followed them, still continuing to threaten the workers, and kept advancing towards the two.

The armed transit worker took out his gun and warned the man to back up and fired one shot when he didn’t, Kemper said.

The 39-year-old was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, officials said. The man didn’t have a weapon, officials said.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey said the employee who opened fire was a 21-year-veteran of the MTA and one of 274 armed agents who provide security while MetroCard machines are getting serviced.

“This is a tragic event. We have two employees who were going about their business,” Davey said. “And we have a gentleman in the hospital.”

No one had been arrested as of Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Kemper said the man in critical condition was “known to the department” through prior arrests, but declined to elaborate.