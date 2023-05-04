It turns out the MTA will continue posting updates on Twitter after all.

The agency said Twitter has reversed course since initially asking the MTA to pay in order to share service information with the public. The news comes a week after the MTA said it would muzzle any future tweets about commuter rail alerts, calling Twitter unreliable after the agency’s access to the social media platform was involuntarily interrupted twice in a span of two weeks.

“The MTA informed Twitter senior management that it would not pay to provide the public with critical service information," MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said in a statement. "Twitter got the message and reversed its plan to charge the MTA more than half a million dollars per year for these alerts, so now no transit agency will need to pay."

Rieara added, "The MTA also received written assurances from Twitter that reliability on the platform will be guaranteed through technological means, so riders can count on receiving messages posted on Twitter."

Rieara said last week that Twitter was responsible for multiple service interruptions at a time when the company had moved to prioritize and verify accounts that sign up for its monthly paid subscription of Twitter Blue.

Twitter responded to a request for comment with a "poop" emoji.

The MTA announced its return to the platform on Thursday afternoon.