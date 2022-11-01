In the week since Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul announced they’d send 1,200 officers into the subway each day, fare evasions and arrests in the system have skyrocketed , according to MTA CEO Janno Lieber, who spoke at a press conference Monday.

Summonses for fare evasion were up more than 80% last week compared to a similar week last year — up to 1,522 summonses. Quality of life summonses were up 118% to 2,298, according to Michael Cortez, an MTA spokesperson. Arrests of all kinds in the subway system nearly doubled, up to 214 arrests, Cortez said.

Lieber described the increases, speaking inside the Grand Central subway stop.

“It's deterrence, it's faster apprehensions and it delivers the public a greater sense of confidence in safety in the system,” he said. “The number one thing that makes them feel safer is to see a uniformed officer. We're delivering that.”

In addition to flooding the subway with more uniformed officers, the MTA has deployed 50 unarmed guards a month to watch subway entrances to “deter optimistic fair evaders,” Lieber said.

The MTA has struggled to lure riders back into the subways, with only about 63 percent of pre-pandemic traffic on an average weekday.

A vast majority of office workers are not commuting full-time and jarring violent incidents on the subways have had a further chilling effect for riders — from a 15-year-old in Far Rockaway shot and killed on an A train to a Queens man, fatally struck by an oncoming train after he fell onto the tracks during an argument in recent days.

In response, on Oct. 22, Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul announced they’d be sending 1,200 more police officers per day into the subway system. The governor is a week away from a too-close-for-comfort reelection bid against Rep. Lee Zeldin, who’s made driving down crime the main theme of his campaign.

Advocates have long criticized crackdowns on fare evasion and low level offenses on subways, arguing they criminalize poverty and disproportionately target Black and Latino riders. But Lieber has insisted more police presence is what’s needed for ridership to rebound.

“To get everybody back, we're going to have to create an environment where people have confidence in safety, up and down,” he said. “That's why we're doing this.”

Major felony crimes on the subways are up 42% so far this year over last year, but down 4% compared to 2019, Gothamist recently reported.

Subways remain safer than many other places in the city by several measures; there have been more shootings in city playgrounds than on subways, and nine times as many pedestrians killed on city streets by cars and trucks than on city subways.

This story has been updated with additional data.