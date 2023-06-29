More modern trains are hitting the city’s subway tracks, MTA officials announced Thursday.

Since March, just one train made up of the agency’s newest subway cars — called R211s — has operated on the A line. The MTA said a second new train has hit the tracks, making it easier for straphangers to take a ride in one of the modern cars.

And starting in August, the MTA said it will deploy at least two new modern trains into service each month.

In addition to a new train smell, the R211 cars feature wider doors, new digital displays — as well as features riders might not see, like security cameras and electronic signal equipment that helps speed up subway service.

The cars are most easily identifiable by their unique floors, which look like a blue and yellow composition book. The new trains also have some seats that flip up or down.