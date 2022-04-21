The MTA is reporting extensive rush hour subway delays after two people were struck by trains in Manhattan on Thursday evening.

The first victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the 125th Street station in Harlem after he was struck by a northbound 2 train just before 4 p.m., police said.

Around 45 minutes later, a second person was struck by a southbound E train at 34th Street, according to police and MTA officials. The person was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in unknown condition, according to the FDNY.

The 2, 3, 4, and 5 trains are running with extensive delays as of 5:45 p.m., transit officials said.

Southbound A and C trains are running via the D line from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to W 4 Street, while southbound E trains are running via the M line from Fifth Avenue/53rd Street to W 4 Street, according to the MTA.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as confirmed details emerge.