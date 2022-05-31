The MTA has been building an $11 billion terminal for Long Island Rail Road trains under Grand Central Terminal for 15 years now. As construction wraps up and the agency plans to open it by the end of the year, it's also decided to spruce up the decades-in-the-making terminal with a new name.
When commuters from Long Island disembark, they'll be arriving at Grand Central Madison.
The new terminal, which sits more than 100 feet underground, has escalators and elevators that will bring riders to exits that run from 38th to 50th Street along Madison Avenue.
“So you can position yourself on the train so you get out, you go out right to the most convenient exit that takes you exactly where you're going,” MTA Chair Janno Lieber said Tuesday at an announcement for the transit hub’s new name. “That's a huge benefit for the people coming to the busiest part of our business district.”
Perhaps the biggest benefit of the project, though, is it allows the MTA to run more trains from Long Island into the city. The agency is currently working on new schedules and plans to divide trains between Penn Station and Grand Central Madison. The agency expects there to be a 40% increase in trains headed to New York City overall, and a 58% increase in trains headed to Manhattan.
Currently, there are 76 Long Island Railroad trains a day that go into Manhattan during the morning commute. The agency reports that its surveys indicate about half of the commuters would use Grand Central Madison. So, when the new terminal opens, the MTA plans to increase the total number of trains during the morning rush to 120.
Factoring in other Long Island Railroad terminals and stations, like Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue in Long Island City, commuters can expect to see the number of trains a day arriving during the morning commute increasing from 113 to 159.
“People have been waiting a long time to have a world class experience when they board the trains at their home on Long Island, when they come to the city they've long deserved a world class experience,” Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. “And they’ll get that.”
Despite the promised increase in train service, nearly 50% of Manhattan office workers said that they wouldn’t be coming into the office on an average weekday this fall, according to a recent survey, by the civic business organization Partnership for New York City.
The survey also found that 78% of businesses plan to continue having a hybrid office giving employees the flexibility to work from home.
Confronted with these numbers, Hochul was unphased.
“If you build it, they will come,” she said.