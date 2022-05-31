“People have been waiting a long time to have a world class experience when they board the trains at their home on Long Island, when they come to the city they've long deserved a world class experience,” Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. “And they’ll get that.”

Despite the promised increase in train service, nearly 50% of Manhattan office workers said that they wouldn’t be coming into the office on an average weekday this fall, according to a recent survey, by the civic business organization Partnership for New York City.

The survey also found that 78% of businesses plan to continue having a hybrid office giving employees the flexibility to work from home.

Confronted with these numbers, Hochul was unphased.

“If you build it, they will come,” she said.