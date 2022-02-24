ARE THERE FREE TRANSFERS?

Yes. However, the MTA noted that you must use the same payment method throughout each individual trip to qualify.

"If you tap your card to ride the subway, you must tap that same card to obtain your free transfer to a local bus," the MTA said in a statement. "You cannot switch between your card and other payment methods and still obtain your free transfer."

The transfer window will remain at two hours.

CAN I TAP-AND-GO ANOTHER RIDER?

The MTA said the same pass-back rules used with MetroCards apply to OMNY as well.

You can tap up to four times within an hour with your phone, card, or OMNY card. Meaning you can tap yourself, and three others, too. So if you are a family of five or more with just one device or card, you will need to acquire another.

Note: Only the first of the four taps counts as the calculator to 12+ for unlimited weekly conversion on OMNY.

CAN I ADD MY COMMUTER BENEFIT CARD?

The MTA recommended contacting the company that issues your commuter benefit card to ask for a card with an NFC chip. Most companies will send you one. If yours does not, there is a workaround — you can add the commuter benefit card to your smartphone’s wallet. Once the card is in your phone, you never need to pull the physical card out again. When you pull up to an OMNY reader just bring your phone close to the reader, and it will automatically appear and deduct the cost of the trip.

IS THE MTA STORING MY DATA AND TRACKING ME?

A customer can use OMNY anonymously and in that case there will be no personal data collection, the MTA told us this week. However, if you choose to make an online account, OMNY’s website will collect information, and the OMNY Privacy Policy states that information includes "name, age, photograph, email address, password, mailing address, phone number, payment information, geolocation information," and more.

CAN I TRACK MYSELF?

Yes. You can register for an OMNY account, where you'll be able to access a personalized dashboard that will feature your activity.

I'M IN A HURRY, WILL THIS SAVE ME TIME?

Using a tap-and-go payment method is faster, according to the MTA, especially when you have a bent MetroCard or if the turnstile reader is dirty. No more of this: