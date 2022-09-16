The MTA has named a “Weekend Service Czar,” who will be tasked with improving weekend travel for approximately 4 million straphangers who ride the subway during off-peak hours.

The MTA tapped Jose LaSalle, a 29-year veteran of the transit authority who helped coordinate service during the reconstruction of the L train in 2019 and 2020, according to a press release sent out Friday. He’ll be tasked with reviewing how weekend subway service is decided and communicated to straphangers, the MTA said.

“I am excited and ready to ensure weekend service is the best it can be,” LaSalle said. Delivering efficient and on-time service and looking for ways to make improvements so that our customers experience a safe and reliable system are my top priorities.”