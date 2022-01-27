These extra doors on platforms are used in major transit systems around the world and protect riders from falling or being shoved onto the tracks.

While the MTA has discussed the issue several times over the years, the authority actually commissioned an extensively detailed survey of every single station and what it might take to install protective doors — a study it's had in its possession for three years now.

Go’s death has revived interest in the problem, but being pushed onto the track remains a rare, if persistent issue. The NYPD reports 26 people were shoved onto the tracks in 2020, and 30 people were shoved last year.

In 2017, the MTA commissioned a consulting group to study all 472 subway stations to see if the platform barriers could be installed and what it would cost. Two years later, in 2019, the firm STV delivered a nearly 3,000-page report, which the MTA finally released publicly on Thursday afternoon.

The report found that only 128 stations could accommodate the protective barriers, and it would cost the MTA about $7 billion dollars to install them. That would be almost 14% of the current capital plan, which already includes $5 billion for making 71 stations accessible, $7 billion for converting seven lines to modern electronic signaling, and buying nearly 2,000 new subway cars and more than 2,000 new buses. The cost of the next phase of the Second Avenue subway extension is pegged at a little more than $6 billion.

While the study goes into exhaustive detail about the challenges of installing three different types of platform screen doors at all stations on all lines, STV also identified recurring problems.

Overall, there were three main reasons most stations couldn’t accommodate the platform screen doors:

At 154 stations, the platforms were too narrow to have room for both doors and wheelchair access.

The shape of many subway cars and the lip of platforms would leave large gaps between the platform edge and the trains.

Finally, the platform screen doors would be hard to install amidst the structural support columns in many stations.

The report is so precise it even includes exact measurements for many platforms and renderings that detail the space constraints, as well as consideration of how the lighting might be affected, and even the cost of replacing ceramic tiles during construction.