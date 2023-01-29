The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi service on its buses this month, citing low usage.

The free internet access was cut on Jan. 14, officials said. The Wi-Fi was available on 4,266 MTA buses – roughly 75% of the agency's fleet.

Transit officials said just 33,000 people used the Wi-Fi on buses during an average day. That’s about 2% of the 1.4 million bus riders the agency records per weekday.

MTA officials estimated the cut to Wi-Fi service on buses will save the agency $3.3 million every year.

The MTA rolled out the internet access on buses in 2016 as part of an update to the city's bus fleet.

Transit officials have in recent months turned their focus to adding cellphone service to all the city’s subway tunnels and stations.

The MTA in July moved forward with a plan to bring wireless phone and data coverage to the entire subway system over the next decade, with a third party operator picking up the project's estimated $600 million cost.