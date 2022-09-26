An MTA worker was assaulted by an unidentified man at Bronx subway station last Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on September 20th inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station. When the conductor opened the train car window, an unidentified man punched him in the face, unprovoked, then fled, police said.

The conductor was transported to Lincoln Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The assault comes one month after officials sought the first three-year-ban of an individual for assaulting an MTA worker. In August, MTA Chair Janno Lieber called on Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark to request a judge banned 49-year-old Alexander Wright if convicted of violently attacking a Bronx subway station cleaner.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).