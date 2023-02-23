Vegan, meditator, wearer of energy stone bracelets and mayor of New York City.

Eric Adams has never been shy about professing his enthusiasm for alternative health practices. But on Wednesday, he shared one of his newfound interests with the public: cold plunges.

The mayor’s official Instagram featured a video of Adams stepping into an ice bath. Wearing only a pair of yellow shorts, Adams eventually lies down into the tub, where he is then coached through the experience.

The unusual demonstration comes as Adams continues to face a myriad of challenges, from crime to the ongoing migrant crisis to steering the city’s economic recovery. Earlier this month, a poll found that only 37% of those surveyed approved of the mayor’s performance, a drop from 43% last May.

“Last month, I took my first cold breathing plunge with a Wim Hof certified trainer who walked me through the breathing course,” the Instagram post reads. “Better breathing = better health.”

Wim Hof is a Dutch motivational speaker who has promoted so-called “cold therapy” as conferring a long list of health benefits from weight loss to a stronger immune system to more energy. The practice has become increasingly trendy with celebrities and the wealthy.

In New York City, members of the New York Dippers Club are known to perform a similar ritual of braving the icy waters at Rockaway Beach.

The mayor took the ice plunge during a visit to FloLo Holistic, which is advertised as “the world’s first holistic psychedelic wellness center” in New York City. Prices range from $45 for an “express cold plunge” lasting 20 minutes to $169 for three sessions of a cold plunge and steam room package, according to the center’s website.