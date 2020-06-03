What’s On The Tapes

On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Bovell mailed the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office an unusual gift: a USB stick with secret recordings of his colleagues.

He had several conversations with John Campo, a Mount Vernon police officer who first joined the force in 2010. In one of the calls, Campo complained to Bovell that he was facing possible discipline after he tested positive for marijuana use. But he said others in the narcotics unit had gotten away with far worse. Campo was particularly upset about the actions of a detective with an aggressive reputation named Camilo Antonini.

The officer told Bovell that Antonini worked with an undercover officer from “the county police” to frame civilians after undercover drug buys “on numerous occasions.”

Normally in these operations, an undercover officer buys drugs from a dealer, then identifies the dealer by confirming the suspect’s face in a photo array. But during his time in Mount Vernon’s narcotics unit, Campo claimed, Antonini would push an undercover officer from the county to identify “the wrong suspects.”

Campo did not offer any specific motive for this allegation. But in the calls he does say that the narcotics unit gave preferential treatment to favored city drug dealers. Similarly, in his 2015 lawsuit, Bovell accused Antonini specifically of collaborating inappropriately with favored drug dealers.

“So they’re going to indict people on whatever fucking fake charges or whatever the fuck it is that don’t deserve to be indicted, because they weren’t even the right person he bought from, and ‘Nini forced him to sign it,” Campo said in the call, referring to Antonini.

Mount Vernon residents have previously accused Antonini and fellow narcotics officers of corruption and brutality, according to confidential police documents. But police superiors have almost always dismissed these allegations in those cases reviewed by Gothamist/WNYC.

Reached by phone, Antonini declined to comment for this story.

In a subsequent call recorded in February of 2018, in which Bovell says he handed to prosecutors this year, Campo claimed that he gave a three-page memo to two different commissioners, outlining numerous acts of misconduct he had witnessed. His allegations include planting drugs, illegal home entries and fabricated search warrants.

Campo told Bovell that the commissioners referred him to the FBI, and he met with a couple of agents. But the officer said he was unwilling to go further with them because he did not want to wear a wire or take a polygraph test.

Reached by phone, Campo declined to comment for this story. The FBI also declined comment.

In February of 2019, Bovell said he also mailed the DA’s office a call with Avion Lee, a Mount Vernon police officer who claimed that her supervisor had instructed subordinates to make up a drug allegation in order to justify an incident of police brutality.

In the call, the officer said she and her colleagues were walking the streets when they approached a young man who started to run. Some of the officers gave chase and he kept running. When she caught up to them, she said, the suspect had been beaten so badly she thought he had a broken jaw.

Police took the man to jail, and then concocted a story “to make it look like not what it is,” Lee said. To justify the encounter, she said, their sergeant told them to say they had seen a “hand-to-hand” —a drug transaction — but did not find any drugs in the area after the arrest.

The man spent the night in jail, but prosecutors dropped the case the next day, she claimed. “The DA said ‘No, of course not. You guys have nothing.’ It was a false arrest,” she told Bovell.

Lee did not respond to Gothamist/WNYC’s requests for comment.

Bovell’s first batch of recordings landed in the lap of Thomas Drake, an investigator for the Westchester County District Attorney’s office, on February 19, 2019, according to a text message he sent Bovell. On March 4, 2019, Drake texted Bovell saying that he had listened to some of them. The whistleblower recalls being hopeful.

“I gave them that information, and I thought this is it. Something big, positive will happen,” Bovell said.

But nine months later, at a meeting with Bovell and his attorney, Joseph Murray, at the DA’s office, Drake told them that the probe had not moved forward because they had been expecting Bovell to send more recordings, according to both men.

Bovell gave them more recordings in February of this year, and they say they haven’t heard anything since. Both Drake and the DA’s office declined to comment.