A mother seeking asylum in the United States died by suicide in a New York City shelter Sunday, City Hall officials said in a statement Monday.

The “young woman” died Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams said.

“The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life. Sadly though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life,” Adams said in the statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the woman was staying, how long she’d been in the city’s shelter system or whether she was among the migrants who were bused to New York from southern border states with hardline immigration policies. Adams’ office declined to provide further information, citing privacy concerns, but encouraged people who were considering suicide to reach out for help.

Addressing the woman’s death at an unrelated press conference Monday morning, Adams blamed Texas Governor Gregg Abott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’ve been sending asylum seekers to Washington, D.C., New York, Massachusetts, in what Democrats have decried as a political stunt.

“The woman was traumatized by this whole experience,” he said. “The failure was the governors that sent people on multi-day bus rides.”

“We didn’t fail in the city. This city is helping people,” he added.

Adams’ administration has struggled to house an influx of migrants over the past several months. The city estimates more than 11,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since May. Last week, Adams suggested he might house the incoming asylum seekers on cruise ships.

Attorneys for homeless New Yorkers have flagged repeated violations of the city’s right to shelter law, that requires the city provide a shelter bed to anyone who seeks one.

Last week advocates found dozens of homeless men had to sleep on benches on and the ground of an intake center, the Daily News reported.

The city encouraged people in need of mental health assistance to call 888-NYC-WELL.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.