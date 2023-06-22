Broad bipartisan support and a nearly 100-hour hunger strike weren’t enough to get a vote in the state Assembly on a bill allowing New York City to set its speed limits. This week, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie concluded the legislative session without bringing the bill, known as Sammy’s Law, to the floor. Amy Cohen, a co-founder of the advocacy group Families For Safe Streets, was among those on hunger strike outside the Assembly chamber. The bill is named for her 12-year-old son, Sammy Cohen Eckstein, who was killed by a speeding driver in Brooklyn in 2013. On Thursday, she spoke with WNYC’s Michael Hill about her disappointment. The transcript of their discussion below has been lightly edited for clarity.

Michael Hill: It's been yet another deadly year on the streets in New York City. In just the last six months, traffic killed at least 41 pedestrians and 18 cyclists. Another 44 people died on motorcycles or other vehicles. The site StreetsBlog points out Heastie’s own district has seen an average of nearly three and a half crashes per day this year. What do you think happened? Amy Cohen: It is, to me, incredibly frustrating and unconscionable that the Assembly adjourned without bringing Sammy’s Law for a vote. It had widespread support. Every single national traffic safety organization from across the country weighed in in support. As did organizations like Consumer Reports, [public workers union] DC 37, AARP, healthcare providers. A super majority in the City Council, the state Senate passed it 55 to seven. How could the Assembly adjourn and Speaker Heastie not bring this simple, proven, lifesaving popular measure for a vote?

Some opponents of this bill have said they think it's just an excuse to issue more speeding tickets. That it would have limited effectiveness against people already willing to break the law and speed. How do you respond to that? Everyone can get to their destination two minutes later to save a life. You only get a ticket if you go 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. And lower speed limits are proven to save lives. When people drive slower, the drivers' field of vision increases, stop times are shortened, reaction times are increased. Many crashes can be avoided. And when they do occur, they're much less likely to cause serious injury or kill someone like my son. When Portland lowered its speed limits from 25 to 20, as we were proposing to do on residential streets, the number of Portland drivers traveling between 30 and 35 went down 26%. The number going 35 decreased by 47%. Lower speed limits alone are proven to work. They're proven to save lives. You spent a few days posted up at the entrance of the Assembly chamber in Albany, asking every lawmaker who passed to sponsor this bill. What did they teach you about the way Albany works? First, I have to say we not only stood outside, but I stood there with other members of Families For Safe Streets on the last official week of session without eating anything. We went on a nearly 100-hour hunger strike. That did really generate support for the bill. We got many more co-sponsors. Two-thirds of the assembly supported the bill. We had 50 co-sponsors … including 20 Republicans. This was a bipartisan measure. We had 61% of Assembly Democrats in Heastie’s conference [as] co-sponsors of the bill. Clearly, this was a bill that was gonna pass. But this was Albany backroom politics at its worst. It's like we're not living in a democracy. We had the majority – far in excess of the majority. And the bill didn't even get brought to the floor for a vote.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has not yet explained why Sammy's Law never received a vote in the Assembly. Shutterstock