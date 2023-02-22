Three U.S. House members from New York are pushing to secure a visa for the mother of a man who was struck and killed by the driver of a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn last week so that she can attend his funeral.

U.S. Reps. Grace Meng and Dan Goldman – both Democrats – joined forces with Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to help get ShuiYing Jiang a non-immigrant visa to travel to the U.S. from her home in Fuzhou, China, officials said Tuesday. Jiang is the mother of 44-year-old YiJie Ye, a single father who worked as a food delivery worker and was killed when the driver of a U-Haul truck plowed through the streets of Bay Ridge and Sunset Park last week, injuring several others.

“My heart aches for YiJie Ye’s loved ones and the horrific and heinous manner in which he was killed,” Meng said in a statement. “His family is devastated, and we will be here for them to help facilitate this visa and assist them further in any way we can.”

​​Police alleged that 62-year-old Weng Sor, the man charged with murder and attempted murder for the incident, was suffering from a mental health crisis, was off his prescribed medication, and saw some sort of “invisible object” come toward his car, officials said last week.

“YiJie Ye’s death last week was a horrific tragedy and Representatives Meng, Malliotakis and I will do whatever it takes to ensure his mother can come to her son’s funeral,” Goldman said.

Gwynne Hogan contributed reporting.