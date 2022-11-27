An 11-month-old baby and a 3-year-old toddler were found dead in a Bronx homeless shelter on Saturday night, police said, and their mother was placed in custody as a “person of interest.”

Police officials said the two young victims – both boys – died of stab wounds to their neck and torso. They were discovered inside a family shelter in the Mount Hope neighborhood at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Officers first responded to a 911 call at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, finding a naked 24-year-old woman who was “acting erratic but non-violent” inside the apartment at 246 Echo Pl., NYPD Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie said during a news conference on Saturday night.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody by the officers, who were initially told that the children were with their father, according to De Ceglie.

Roughly 30 minutes later, a second 911 call alerted police of “two non-responsive babies” at the same location, the official said.

“Officers and another family member attempted to resuscitate the children until the ambulance arrived,” De Ceglie added. “Despite the officers’ best efforts, both children succumbed to their injuries.”

The 24-year-old mother is considered a “person of interest” in the case, De Ceglie said. The father is not in custody. No charges had been filed as of Sunday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.