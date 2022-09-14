The mother of three children found dead on Coney Island early Monday morning has been arrested and charged, the NYPD said on Wednesday.

Erin Merdy, 30, was charged with three murder counts on Wednesday after the city medical examiner ruled the deaths of her three children homicides by drowning the day before. The children – 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Lilana Merdy, and 4-month-old Oliver Bondarev – were found unresponsive Monday at the shoreline’s edge and later pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

Police said the kids were discovered around 3 a.m. near West 45th Street and the Boardwalk, just a few blocks away from Merdy’s apartment. Merdy was later found soaking wet and barefoot wandering the Coney Island boardwalk.

Attorney information for Merdy was not immediately available.

The oldest child’s father, Derrick Merdy, said he had previously tried to obtain custody of his son, after being concerned about his living conditions, according to a recent New York Times report. He told the Times he had tried getting help from authorities.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Administration for Children’s Services told Gothamist it was partnering with the NYPD to investigate.

“Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this tragedy with the NYPD,” the spokesperson said. They would not confirm if the family had a history with ACS.

Funeral services for the children are expected Friday.

Gwynne Hogan and Catalina Gonella contributed reporting.