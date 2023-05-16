Police found two people, identified by neighbors as a mother and son, dead and decomposed in an apartment in Gravesend, Brooklyn Monday evening.

Officials said cops and firefighters arrived at the address on Quentin Road to investigate an apartment after a 911 caller specified that there could be unconscious individuals inside.

Once firefighters broke into the apartment, they found a 76-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man badly decomposed in the living room, according to the NYPD. Their names have not yet been released.

A putrid stench extended throughout the third floor of the building Tuesday, as police worked to seal the apartment door and remove any last remaining evidence.

Neighbor Nataliya Polizzi said the mother and son mostly kept to themselves, except for an evening a few weeks ago when the son unexpectedly knocked on Polizzi’s door with wine and pizza.

“It’s the first time. Before he never said hello, never,” she said.

The smell became noticeable a few days ago, according to Polizzi. She didn’t know who had called the police.

Amelia Cekic, the building superintendent, said the mother and son had lived together in the apartment for more than ten years. She didn’t know their names.

“I was as surprised as everybody else was,” she said about the deaths. “All I heard yesterday was that there was a smell coming from that apartment.”

“It’s a tragedy, but who knows. Yesterday I was on pins and needles, because I heard there was a smell and knowing that smell, I’m sure there was somebody in there,” she said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how the residents died. The NYPD said the investigation is ongoing.