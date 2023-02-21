A winter storm hitting much of the U.S. will largely manifest as cold rain in the New York City metropolitan area, according to the National Weather Service.

The city and its surrounding areas will see a mix of rain and sleet by Wednesday afternoon. It is likely to turn into rain by that evening, which will continue into Thursday.

“The storm for our area could start off as a wintry mix tomorrow afternoon, and then likely changing over to all rain by tomorrow evening,” said James Tomasini, a meteorologist for the NWS.

Meanwhile, the federal agency has warned of “widespread hazardous travel from the west to the Great Lakes.”

“An energetic, amplifying upper-level pattern will bring numerous weather hazards and significantly anomalous temperatures coast to coast this week with almost all of the country experiencing some form of notable weather,” the NWS said in its forecast discussion early Tuesday.

Though the city has broken records this season with warm temperatures and a historically late snowfall, Tomasini said the rain is mainly due to the city’s position on the warmer side of the storm track.

The surrounding area will see about a quarter of an inch of rain in that time, with heavier downpour in the northern portion, Tomasini said. Other parts of the state, however, are slated to see some snow, with at least 12 inches of snow anticipated for the Adirondack Mountains.

“Snow totals of 12 inches or more are also likely for higher elevations in the interior Northeast, including the Adirondacks and the Green and White Mountains, with lighter accumulations of around 2-4 inches at lower elevations across upstate New York and central New England,” the agency’s forecast discussion reads.