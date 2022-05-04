People with mental illness, he said, accounted for just 4% of violent acts committed nationally. MentalHealth.gov, a site operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, puts the figure at 3%-5%). Rosenthal pointed to a study by the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions that found “that just under three per cent of people suffering from severe mental illness had acted violently in the last year, as compared to just under one per cent of the general population.”

“I think that all too often random episodes of violence, tragic violence, are used to scapegoat people with mental illness,” he said.

During the hearing, Arias acknowledged NYPD’s shortcomings when dealing with people with mental illness.

“I think we have to improve in our partnering with mental health professionals to ensure that there’s a holistic treatment for people that may have mental health issues,” Arias said.

Underreported cases?

Won, who represents Long Island City, Sunnyside, Astoria, and Woodside, attended the Tuesday hearing and said “underreporting” affected the collection of hate crimes data for Asian Americans, arguing that “culturally, it is harder for Asian Americans, especially immigrants to make these reports.”

She also expressed concern about reports that senior officials with the Hate Crime Task Force had downplayed incidents of anti-Asian harassment brought to the attention of police. Since then, those officials have been reassigned, but Won asked why Asian New Yorkers had been “dismissed, mocked and laughed at” when attempting to bring incidents to the NYPD.

In response, Arias said he wasn’t aware of the details concerning those episodes under his predecessors.

“I’d like to reassure you on the seriousness with which we investigate these crimes,” he said. “We are taking it very seriously.”

Rosenthal said the emphasis by New York state and city government on “criminalization and confinement” for people with mental illness was “reprehensible.”

“We’re failed by the system,” he said. “Too many of us are in the criminal justice system, irresponsibly. And it’s our responsibility not to sweep people away and lock them up or label them as a threat.”