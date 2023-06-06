The new report from the New York chapter of the national immigration advocacy group is the first and most comprehensive survey to date of the new migrant population, the group claims. It surveyed migrants who contacted the group through referrals, word of mouth and other reasons.

Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to the “Make The Road NY” survey said they intend to seek asylum but haven’t been able to find a lawyer, mostly because they can’t afford the legal fees. About the same number are living in city shelters but haven’t been able to save enough money or get a steady job to move out.

The majority of roughly 700 newly arrived migrants in New York struggle to meet basic needs, get lawyers, take English classes and travel around the city, according to a new survey.

These New Yorkers are eager to start working and integrating themselves fully into New York communities and the economy.

“These New Yorkers are eager to start working and integrating themselves fully into New York communities and the economy,” said Daniel Altschuler, Make the Road NY’s director of politics and strategic communications. “But they face significant barriers to accessing work and vital services and being able to meet their basic needs."

To address the new arrivals’ challenges, the report suggests several reforms, including that the city expand funding for services like immigration legal services and adult literacy programs – and that the federal government expedite the work permit process. The report was published as a delegation of City Council leaders met with federal officials in Washington, D.C. to lobby for aid.

“The city and federal government must step up to address these issues,” Altschuler said.

The vast majority of surveyed migrants were Latin American, mostly from Venezuela, and nearly half were under 30 years old. Nearly all said they were living in city shelters and planning to seek asylum in the U.S.

Nearly all of them — 98% — said they haven't found steady work. The vast majority, 73%, said they have trouble paying their basic living expenses. Most also lack reliable transportation, and haven’t been able to enroll in English classes.

More than a quarter say their family members don't have access to three meals a day, and the same amount said they haven’t been able to enroll their kids in school.

And 42% reported that they or a family member traveling with them suffer from anxiety or depression since arriving.

Despite their woes, 67% said even if they could live elsewhere, they would choose to live in New York.