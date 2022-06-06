After suffering a heart attack in city custody last year, Tyrone Greene received a pair of stents, a medical clearance that prevents him from being pepper sprayed, and a prescription for a blood thinner. The medication required him to receive a daily check of his heart rate and blood pressure, a routine procedure for many survivors of cardiac arrest.

But Greene, who is awaiting trial on a weapons charge, said he is frequently denied access to those appointments by correction officers, who are either unavailable or unwilling to escort him to his appointments. The mismanagement of his health condition has convinced the 47-year-old that he “will not make it out of here alive,” according to his attorneys.

Greene is one of hundreds of detainees on Rikers Island who allege they are being deprived of basic medical care – and who may soon receive compensation if the city Department of Correction cannot show compliance with a court-ordered mandate to expand health care access.

While the city claims that increased staffing has improved conditions on Rikers Island, recent data suggests the number of missed appointments is only growing. In April, there were 11,789 missed appointments, a 67% jump compared to December, when Bronx Supreme Court Judge Elizabeth Taylor ordered the city to guarantee access to medical appointments.

In March, the city reported 10,000 missed appointments for the first time since last summer, when dysfunction on Rikers Island became so severe that Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency within the jails.

In the months since Louis Molina took over as the city’s jails commissioner, he has pledged to work with the federal monitor on a series of reforms, averting, for now, a federal takeover of Rikers. But attorneys and jail watchdogs say progress has been uneven. Last month, Judge Taylor found the Department of Correction in contempt for failing to follow the order.

The city has until June 17th to demonstrate compliance or face a $100 fine for each missed medical appointment from December and January – amounting to roughly $200,000 in payments to those affected, on top of attorneys fees and costs.