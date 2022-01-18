About 8 percent of New York City public school students were tested for COVID at school during their first week back from winter recess. That’s up from just 5 percent in the weeks leading up to the holiday break.

The uptick in testing coincides with a policy change by the education department as part of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s “Stay Safe and Stay Open” plan. Officials promised to double in-school testing and include vaccinated students in surveillance testing.

How has that plan shaken out?

A WNYC/Gothamist analysis of education department testing data finds that the city fell short of its new goal for students but showed a large rise in testing for teachers. About 70% more students were tested the week of January 3rd compared to the week of December 13th. But only a third of students have opted in to the testing program, limiting the city’s ability to monitor COVID transmission overall, experts say.

Staff testing, meanwhile, more than doubled during the same period, even though the city has not set a new goal for them. Previously, the onsite program officially included only staff who were not fully inoculated, though some vaccinated teachers got tested anyway as a precaution against breakthrough infections. But after pressure from advocates and the United Federation of Teachers, the education department agreed in early December to allow staff testing to continue as a “courtesy,” albeit with limits that some teachers say make it difficult in practice to get tested onsite.