The city is opening up more appointments for New Yorkers looking for a monkeypox vaccine.

The Health Department said it received another 26,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine this week and new appointments for July 24th through August 13th would be made available via the city’s vaccine portal starting on Friday at 6 p.m. Officials said the shots will be distributed via clinics, mass vaccination sites and community-based referrals.

The city said that 17,000 doses would be available for public appointments on Friday at the Chelsea, East Harlem and Corona sexual health clinics operated by the Health Department. Of those appointments, 10,6000 will be for vaccinations at mass vax sites across the city on July 24th, July 30th and July 31st. More appointments will be opened at Gotham Health, Vanderbilt on Staten Island and Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, which are operated by NYC Health + Hospitals, the city said.

“The Health Department is moving quickly to distribute as many vaccine doses as we can in the most equitable way possible,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. “With cases rising, it’s clear that there is a great need for more vaccine in New York City, and we are working with our federal partners to obtain more doses.”

Latest city data showed that 778 people have tested positive for the orthopoxvirus/monkeypox in New York City as of Thursday. Appointments will be scheduled for first doses only, in line with the city’s recent decision to prioritize first doses due to its status at the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S., the Health Department said.

The mass vaccination sites will be hosted at:

Brooklyn: Science Skills Center High School, 49 Flatbush Ave Ext., Brooklyn, NY 11201

Queens: IS 125, 46-02 47 Ave., Woodside, NY 11377

Bronx: Bronx High School of Science, 75 W 205th St., Bronx NY 10468

Monkeypox is spread through intimate skin to skin contact and often characterized by lesions throughout the body and its symptoms include swollen lymph glands, chills, fever, and fatigue. For more information on monkeypox, visit the city’s website here.