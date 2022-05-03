For the last decade, Liz McGarrity has been pulling out the eyes of Victorian-era dolls and mounting them in pairs in glass domes. Now, at 65 years old, they are among the many items she sells at the Morbid Anatomy flea market, which returned on April 30th after a six-year hiatus.

McGarrity was one of more than a dozen merchants gathered in the sunny courtyard at Industry City in Brooklyn to kick off the event, which will now happen monthly, in its new space where art and death intersect.

“If you look at [the eyes], you'll see that they actually have different expressions. Some are looking up, and some of them are looking down,” said McGarrity as she pointed to the dozens of doll eyes. “I just like the idea that there's a little creepiness to it, but also wonder and whimsy.”

Morbid Anatomy started as a blog in 2007 when founder Joanna Ebenstein was also doing a photo exhibition about medical museums around the world, such as the Mutter in Philadelphia. The blog was Ebenstein's way of organizing her research and her growing collection of reference books on medical arts. When she got requests to access her collection, she opened it to the public and started a lecture series and exhibitions.

Eventually it turned into a Christmastime fair, which became the very first flea market in 2009 to complement the blog and library, which focused on exhibitions and public events around themes of nature, death, medicine and society.