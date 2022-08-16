In May of this year, New York City identified its first case of monkeypox, an infectious disease caused by the virus of the same name. Two months later, the region has become the epicenter of monkeypox in the United States, prompting city officials to declare the outbreak a public health emergency.

During this episode, the city has weathered vaccine shortages, technical hiccups with health websites and alleged retribution in the health department as it adds yet another public health threat to its already overloaded plate. Because the current outbreak has mainly affected LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, it’s exposing preexisting gaps in the health care system that often serves this community. The virus may also be reshaping the definition of a sexually transmitted infection.

The good news is that city, state and federal governments have all started sharing some form of monkeypox data. We’ll compile the most useful datasets here to help you keep track of the outbreak and stay safe.

The charts, tables and maps on this page refresh with the latest data daily or weekly. We update the article’s text about once a week. The last text update happened on August 16th.

