New York City is finally showing some progress toward quelling this summer’s alarming monkeypox outbreak — but the city is calling on community groups to close a gap in vaccines for Black and brown New Yorkers.

The number of new cases is starting to trend downward across the five boroughs each day, while the number of people vaccinated against the virus climbs toward 70,000 total, according to the latest municipal data.

But in recent days, city and state health officials have acknowledged that vaccination progress across demographic groups has been uneven, and that there needs to be a greater focus on equity when it comes to outreach and immunization. In particular, data shows the city is falling behind when it comes to immunizing Black New Yorkers who are eligible for the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine.

“These new data show our efforts are making a difference, but just as importantly, we must double down to ensure the distribution gap and equity are addressed,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said at a City Council hearing on the monkeypox response on Wednesday.

New York City is enlisting community groups to help address the disparities. The city’s health department plans to award $5 million to community groups to produce targeted educational materials and conduct in-person outreach in bars and clubs, with preference going to organizations serving neighborhoods that were designated as part of the city’s Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity after being hit hard by COVID-19.

But an Aug. 4 callout for program participants suggests that funding for these efforts may be slow to arrive. The city is requiring that applicants front the cost of initial outreach before they can be reimbursed through city funds, which could prevent some groups from participating in the program.

According to the city health department, the program is being funded this way because it is an “emergency purchase,” which is used when “an unforeseen danger creates an immediate and serious need for services that cannot be met through normal procurement methods.”