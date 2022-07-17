On line, residents read books or scrolled through their phones, periodically stopping to greet friends, old co-workers and acquaintances who had also secured appointments.

“I see everyone that I see at the club here,” Joseph Alexiou, 38, a freelance journalist from Brooklyn said after yelling, “Hey girl,” at a passing acquaintance.

“We're the ones that are most susceptible to the infection, it’s people who go out and not people who are sitting at home with kids, but people who are out, partying or out in bars and clubs,” he said. “I'm proud of queer people and I'm proud of gay men that all got off their butts today and took the time to make these appointments and were willing to spend half a day to make sure that they don't spread this horrible disfiguring looking pox to the general population. So you’re welcome, straight people, we're on it.”