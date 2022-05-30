Between erratic breast-feeding schedules and balancing jobs with active toddlers, the group’s founding moms Brooklynites Marlena Fontes, a labor organizer, and Elizabeth Widdicombe, a writer, had a hard time attending Sunrise Movement meetings during parental rush hours. The adult-centered events — filled with long hours of marching or standing in protest — could also be trying for small kids.

Chandra Bocci, a lead organizer, said they schedule Sunrise Kid meetings in the hours after kids go to bed and never between 5 to 9 p.m. when parents are consumed with feeding and bathing their children. Protests are usually held in the mornings and weekends when kids tend to be more cooperative.

“As a mom, I feel like every day I wake up and I feel like the world is just not on the same page, and I have only a handful of years left to even make any kind of difference,” said Bocci, Queens artist and mother of a 4-year-old boy. “I also would like to set an example for other parents and other kids that activism is accessible to everybody.”

Outside of the core group, Sunrise Kids has many more parents on a list that can be called to action to write a letter to a politician or show up at a protest. They are also part of a coalition of family-centric activists groups, Climate Families NYC. Many of these auxiliary parents were recruited at their monthly playdates hosted at various Brooklyn playgrounds.

“Having a child really switches a lot of people's brains where they realize that now you're responsible for what kind of planet we're leaving for our kids,” Bocci said. “There seems to be a lot of power there.”

On their first visit to Fink’s home in October 2021, he called the police, according to Fontes. But then Fink opened his gate and invited the mothers to talk in his yard for about 20 minutes while their children rolled around on the grass. They expressed their concerns about the climate crisis and asked him to do everything in his power to divest from fossil fuels.

“We're going to try as hard as we can to get him [Larry Fink] to listen,” said Fontes, who is a mother of a newborn and a 2-year-old boy. “As a mom, I would do anything for my kid and there's nothing more logical than to talk to the person who has the power to make sure that they can grow up in a livable planet and have a future where they don't have to be afraid of food insecurity, floods, fires.”