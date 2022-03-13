The man who allegedly stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday was a Broadway usher and passionate critic of former President Donald Trump whose recent social media tirades had worried some of his friends, several people who spoke to Gothamist on Sunday said.

Security footage released Sunday showed the enraged suspect, who police identified as 60-year-old Gary Cabana, leaping over the museum counter, cornering two employees and plunging a knife into them as they tried to escape. He fled the building and remained at large Sunday, the NYPD said.

Friends of the suspect who saw the footage, along with social media posts they attributed to him, said they were in disbelief, claiming the behavior did not match the Broadway-loving usher they’d known for decades.

"It wouldn’t have ever occurred to me that he might lash out," said Tara Varney, who said she studied theater with Cabana at Missouri State University in Springfield, and had remained close to him.

Varney and other friends said that Cabana had a history of mental illness, which appeared to worsen during the pandemic. A public Facebook post shared on an account that three friends said belongs to Cabana called the stabbing a “total frame job,” while seeming to acknowledge that he had previous altercations at the museum.

“Bipolar is a tough road to hoe,” one of those posts from Sunday read. “Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde on the 2 ‘supposed’ days I ‘acted up: 2/24 +. 3/9. Total blind side when I got ‘the letter,’” an apparent reference to the letter revoking his MoMA membership.

It continued: “It wasn't SCREAM 6 at MoMA it was poke poke poke wake-up call.”

Multiple people close to Cabana said they noticed a shift in his social media presence at the start of the pandemic, as his musings shifted from critiquing films to posts filled with anger directed at tourists who did not follow COVID protocols, as well as Trump, whose leadership Cabana said allowed the pandemic to worsen.

“His politics are liberal,” Varney said. “He’d get more worked up about them than I would choose to.”