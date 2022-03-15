The man accused of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday was arrested early Tuesday in Philadelphia, police said.

Gary Cabana, a 60-year-old former Broadway usher, was found on a park bench at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, after police responded to a report of a fire in the Best Western Hotel where he was believed to be staying.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed Cabana’s arrest, adding that he will be extradited to New York to face charges in the double stabbing.

Police say Cabana was seen on video stabbing two 24-year-old employees of MoMA on Saturday afternoon, setting off a chaotic scene in the busy museum.

The arrest ends a citywide search for Cabana, a longtime Manhattan resident and fixture in Midtown theater circles. Police said he arrived at the museum on Saturday planning to see a film, but was turned away because of two prior incidents of misbehavior.

He allegedly responded by jumping the turnstile and counter at the museum, cornering the two employees and stabbing them in the back and neck. Both employees were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Cabana took to social media in the aftermath of the attack, appearing to downplay the crime while taunting police for not catching him. On Monday afternoon, a church in Midtown was evacuated after police received a tip about a man matching Cabana’s description.

Friends interviewed by Gothamist said Cabana had suffered from mental health struggles that worsened during the pandemic, and had engaged in alarming social media behavior in recent months. They said they pleaded with him to turn himself in to police in recent days.

The Museum of Modern Art is set to reopen to the public on Tuesday morning.