Once a month, volunteers with Archangel Raphael’s Mission park their silver trailer with two private bathrooms at Peter Francisco Park, just behind Newark Penn Station.

They hand out freshly laundered towels, welcoming anyone to make use of a resource that isn't easy to come by without stable housing: a shower.

“It's refreshing. It makes me feel better, you know? And it's some normalcy from everyday life,” Tanja Vega, 43, said before showering on Saturday, Aug. 27, when the trailer most recently visited the park.

Vega had been living on the streets for two weeks. The temperature had been around 90 degrees for days.

“I like to take a shower every day,” she added. “I would like to see this here, like every day, if it was possible.”

John El-Maraghy and his wife co-founded Archangel Raphael’s Mission, better known to the community it serves as ARM. They wanted to focus on improving health and hygiene services for people in need, and quickly realized offering showers could be a critical first step, he said.

“It’s a very rare service, a very coveted service,” El-Maraghy, who has been involved in outreach to homeless individuals since attending Rutgers University, said.

Mobile hygiene programs are a recent phenomenon, and only a handful of groups offer them in the state, he said.

“Up until recently, there's really just been a focus on meeting essential needs, which is very important, but prioritizing dignity as part of an essential need is a very new mentality,” El-Maraghy said.