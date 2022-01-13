Early forecasts indicate the city’s snowfall will begin around 6 p.m. Sunday. That precipitation is expected to turn to rain by midnight, spoiling the odds that New Yorkers will awake to a winter wonderland on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We could be seeing snow by daybreak, but right now the forecast is for all rain on Monday,” added Polina. “That could change.”

There’s an outside chance for a major snow event — six inches or more — though major accumulations remain more likely north and west of the five boroughs.

The storm may also bring damaging wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour and the possibility of coastal flooding, according to New York Metro Weather’s John Homenuk.

“We’re possibly looking at coastal flooding and strong winds toward the shore,” Homenuk predicted in a video. “This is a heavy rain being simulated, so there’s a lot to unpack here.”

News of the coastal storm comes one week after New York had its first real snow of the season.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.